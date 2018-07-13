sprite-preloader
13.07.2018 | 15:04
PR Newswire

Yorkshire Water Services Ltd - Publication of Annual Financial Statements

PR Newswire

London, July 13

LEI 2138006E2VG89XLORJ06

Publication of Annual Financial Statements

The following audited annual financial statements are available for viewing:

  • the audited annual financial statements of Yorkshire Water Services Limited for the year ended 31 March 2018.

A copy of the above document has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

To view the full document please go to the following website address:

https://www.yorkshirewater.com/reports

For further information please contact:
YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED
WESTERN HOUSE
HALIFAX ROAD
BRADFORD BD6 2SZ

ATTN: Company Secretary
Tel: +44 (0) 1274 805159

Email: mark.amsden@yorkshirewater.co.uk


