Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2018) - Naturally Splendid Enterprises (TSXV: NSP) (FSE: 50N) (OTCQB: NSPDF) has restructured and rebranded its Prosnack Natural Foods subsidiary. Prosnack, a strategic acquisition made in October 2017 to enhance the company's lifestyle and healthy food division, will be named "The Bar Makers" with the launching of its new interactive website on July 16th.

Prosnack's successful Elevate Me product line, along with its private label clients, totaled almost $8,000,000 CDN in sales over the past four years, and will continue to be a key focus as the company rolls out expansion plans and assigns additional resources to assist in further growth. The Elevate Me brand can be found in more than 1,500 retail stores including major retailers such as Metro, Whole Foods, Save On Foods, Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Natures Fare, London Drugs, Thrifty's, Rexall and many more.

Alan Maddox, Executive VP Sales & Marketing, stated: "With the expanded R&D and manufacturing capabilities, the Company is positioned as an innovator in the bar market. The investment in R&D and manufacturing is already paying dividends. Most recently we have secured a $75,000 Purchase Order from another Private Label client who is launching in a national convenience store chain that has over 500 locations in Canada. This most recent client is in addition to the recent C$5 million contract to produce unique bar/snack products in North America for a major food services company as well as the $100,000 CDN purchase order with a renowned National Distributor in Canada for its NATERA and Elevate Me brands."

Kevin Flanagan has joined Naturally Splendid as Lead Food Scientist assisting the Product Development Team and has been appointed to the company's Advisory Board. He is a Food Science & Technology Innovation Specialist with more than 35 years of experience across a broad range of food categories with some of the largest food manufactures in North America including McCain Foods Limited, with sales of $8.5 billion in 2017. In addition to a distinguished career at McCain Foods, Mr. Flanagan was Vice President of Food Technology for National Sea Products Limited, where he led a team of Scientists, Chefs and Food Technologists, providing world class New Product Development for hundreds of products marketed around the world.

Kevin Flanagan stated, "It has been a pleasure to work with the Naturally Splendid team to date. I have a long history with the current Executive VP of Sales Mr. Alan Maddox and it is with great enthusiasm that I reunite our business relationship. I am passionate about quality & processing innovation, food safety and am committed to improving public health via effective nutrition labeling and education. As a Food Industry Innovator, I'm very proud of an exceptional new product launch record. My strengths are extended into team building and product quality, always tempered by common sense and a keen eye on the bottom line."

Douglas Mason, CEO, added: "Kevin's extensive food development acumen and manufacturing facility experience will be a significant asset to the Company in his roles as Lead Food Scientist and Advisory Board Member. His proven track record in product development and maximizing facility logistics will become increasingly important as we continue to expand operations and product offerings. We are at the crossroads of product innovation and new global market opportunities in the exciting market of hemp foods, cannabis extracts and innovative nutritional bar offerings. The addition of Kevin further solidifies the execution of our corporate strategy as we continue to add new clients and penetrate additional markets. Having two ex McCain executives involved in our company shows the seriousness of growing both food service and retail sales through product development at NSE through direct sales and added distribution to the mass market, moving us from a batch manufacturer to process manufacturing."

Naturally Splendid is a biotechnology and consumer products company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products.

