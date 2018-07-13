New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2018) - CryptoNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled, "Blockchain Finance Unleashes the Power of Global Markets through Worldwide Currencies," featuring Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: VRCP).

The shift towards this better way of doing business is led by companies such as Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: VRCP). As a technology company using blockchain to provide payment solutions, Virtual Crypto's work is all about smoothing out barriers that stand in the way of fast, efficient commerce.

Virtual Crypto Technologies is removing those inefficiencies. Blockchain payments can be processed in seconds because its machine learning algorithm that analyzes all the records are shared on a distributed ledger. Virtual Crypto's payment system makes use of this to allow the reality, not just the appearance, of near-instantaneous payments.

About Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc.

Virtual Crypto Technologies Inc., through its wholly owned Israeli subsidiary Virtual Crypto Technologies Ltd., has developed the NetoBitTrader, a proprietary, cryptographic, algorithmic technology that it is able to confirm in real-time the purchase or sale of virtually any cryptocurrency. Virtual Crypto's NetoBit products dramatically improve the cryptocurrency trading experience with faster execution and lower costs. Setting a new time-to-transaction standard, trading in seconds rather the industry norm of 20 minutes, allows NetoBit customers to enjoy the best crypto-exchange rate at the point of transaction. The company is marketing its NetoBit Trader software and hardware products for the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies through ATMs, tablets, PCs and mobile devices. Virtual Crypto Technologies further believes that the ability to immediately confirm cryptocurrency transactions in real-time provides a significant competitive advantage in making the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies user friendly. For more information, visit the company's website at www.Virtual-Crypto.com.

