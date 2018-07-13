New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "$7 Trillion Annual Market Projected for Autonomous Autos by 2050" featuring Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX).

To hear the NetworkNewsAudio version, visit: http://nnw.fm/vc9V0

To read the full editorial, visit: http://nnw.fm/8Ko3h

A recognized innovator in automotive vision systems and driver assistance technology, Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ: FRSX) (TASE: FRSX) has set new standards with its passive sensor system that uses multiple visual light and infrared cameras in stereoscopic technology to interpret surroundings. Mimicking human depth perception, synchronized cameras produce a three-dimensional image that can anticipate possible collisions with other vehicles or objects. Foresight's leading product, QuadSight, achieves near 100 percent obstacle detection with near zero false alerts.

"At Foresight, we believe that a car's vision system should be nothing less than perfect," stated Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight. "Vision is the foundation of passenger safety, and vision perfection under all weather and lighting conditions is clearly the breakthrough that vehicle makers need to build consumer confidence in order to accelerate autonomous vehicle adoption."

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry. Foresight's vision systems are based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing and sensor fusion. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Foresight Automotive Ltd., develops advanced systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about the vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection, while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. The company's systems are targeting the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets. The company estimates that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology. For more information, visit the company's website at www.ForesightAuto.com.

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) , a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a Company AudioPressRelease (APR). These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNA brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is where news, content and information converge. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com