The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 12 July 2018 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1403.10 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1393.80 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1422.94 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1413.63 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

