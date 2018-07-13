sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.07.2018 | 15:31
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Annual Financial Report

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

London, July 12

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc

Annual Financial Report

Annual Financial Report - Disclosure of regulated information for the purpose of the Disclosure Rules and Transparency Rules.

Date of disclosure: 13 July 2018

Anglian Water Services Limited, the parent company of Anglian Water Services Financing Plc, is today publishing its Annual Integrated Report for the year ended 31 March 2018.

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc and Anglian Water Services Holdings Limited are also publishing their Annual Reports and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2018 today.

The above documents may be accessed online at:

www.anglianwater.co.uk

A copy of the above documents will also be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.Hemscott.com/nsm.do

Contact: David Plowman, Financial Controller Tel: 01480 323000

Anglian Water Services Financing Plc LEI: 213800DL377MH46PDY63


© 2018 PR Newswire