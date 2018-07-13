Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Active Ingredient (API) and Finished Dose Formulation (FDF), Generic APIs, HPAPIs, Solid Dosages, Injectable Dosages
The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% in the first half of the forecast period. The API Manufacturing submarket held 66% of the market in 2017. Visiongain estimated that the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market will reach $93bn in 2022.
Report Scope
• Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market forecasts from 2018-2028
• Submarket forecasts at world level, from 2018-2028:
• Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), with sub forecasts for generic APIs, high potency active pharma ingredients (HPAPIs) and other products
• Finished dosage formulations (FDFs), with sub forecasts for solid dose forms, injectable dosages and other dosage types
• Other applications of outsourced production - other related services
• Revenue forecasts from 2018-2028, for these regional and national markets:
• The US
• Canada
• Japan
• EU5: Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Spain
• BRIC: Brazil, Russia, India, China
• South Korea
• Turkey
• Mexico
• Others
• Assessment of selected leading companies that hold major market shares in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry
• Qualitative Analysis from a CMO Perspective
• Qualitative Analysis from a Client Perspective
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report today Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2018-2028: Active Ingredient (API) and Finished Dose Formulation (FDF), Generic APIs, HPAPIs, Solid Dosages, Injectable Dosages.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/pharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market-2018-2028
AbbVie
Actavis
ADC Biotechnology
Aegerion Pharmaceuticals
Aenova Group
Aesica Pharma
Agensys
Agila Specialties
Ajinomoto Althea Inc
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Almac Group
Althea Technologies
AMRI (Albany Molecular Research Inc)
API Corporation (APIC)
Aspen Pharmacare
Astellas
AstraZeneca
Banner Life Sciences
Banner Pharmacaps
Baring Private Equity Asia
Bausch & Lomb
Bayer Healthcare
Ben Venue Laboratories
Bend Research
Biogen Idec
BioIndustry Association (BIA)
Biotest
Blackstone Group
Boehringer Ingelheim
Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Bushu Pharmaceuticals
Cambrex
Cambridge Major Laboratories
Catalent Pharma Solutions
Cedarburg Hauser
Cell Therapy Catapult
Celldex Therapeutics
Celltrion
Cenexi
Chemisch-Pharmazeutisches Laboratorium Ravensburg
Chemtrix
China FDA (CFDA)
Cipla
Cook Pharmica
CordenPharma
CTC Bio
Daito Pharmaceutical
Delpharm
Dishman Pharmaceuticals
DPx Fine Chemicals
DPx Holdings B.V.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
DSP (DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals)
Eisai
Eli Lilly
Esteve Quimica
Euticals
Evonik Degussa
Famar
Fareva
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies,
Gallus Biopharmaceutical, LLC.
G-CON
GEA Pharma-Systems
Genentech
GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
Granules India
Haupt Pharma
Hexal
Hospira
Hospira One2One
ImmunoGen
Immunomedics
Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance
Innovent Biologics
IRIX Pharmaceuticals
Janssen
JK Pharmaceutical
Johnson & Johnson
Knowledge Transfer Network (KTN)
Lonza
Lupin
Marinopoulos Group
Matrix Laboratories
Medice
Medichem
Merck & Co.
Micron Technologies
Millennium
Mitsui & Co
Momenta Pharmaceuticals
Mylan
Neuland Laboratories
NICE Insight
NPS Pharmaceuticals
Nycomed
Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
Oxford Biomedica
Patheon
Patheon Biologics
Pfizer
Pharmapak Technologies
Piramal Pharma Solutions
Progenics
Quintiles
Recepta Biopharma
Recipharm
Redwood Bioscience
Rentschler Biotechnologie
Roche
Royal DSM
SAFC
SafeBridge
Samsung Bioepis
Samsung BioLogics
Sandoz
Sanofi
Seattle Genetics
Shandong Xinhua
ShangPharma
Shire
Siegfried AG
Sigmar Italia
SMS Pharmaceuticals
Solvias AG
Speedel
Stada
Stem CentRx
Stevenage Bioscience Catalyst
Takeda
Temmler Group
Teva API
Thermo Fisher Scientific
UMN Pharma
UNIGEN
Valeant Pharmaceuticals
Valerion Therapeutics, LLC.
Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH
Vivante GMP Solutions
West Pharmaceutical Services
WuXi PharmaTech
Zhangjiang Biotech & Pharmaceutical Base Company
Zhejiang Jiang Yuan Tang Biotechnology
