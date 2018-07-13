Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Laboratory Centrifuges Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement market intelligence report analyzes the pricing trends and the key negotiation strategies in the laboratory centrifuges supply market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005234/en/

Laboratory Centrifuges Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Our procurement reports for the pharma and healthcare category offer a comprehensive analysis of the pricing models and its impact on the overall pricing scenario. They also offer detailed insights into the current supply market and the procurement best practices to help the buyers identify cost-saving opportunities.

"One of the best procurement practices for the buyers is to identify effective product selection criteria before procurement," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, buyers should focus on procuring eco-friendly laboratory centrifuges that help save energy even during longer operations."

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the laboratory centrifuges market.

The increasing healthcare research activities across the world

The rise in the prevalence of diseases

The rise in R&D activities related to biochemical, microbiological, and molecular analysis

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts for bundled report purchases. Buy TWO reports at discounted rates and get the THIRD one for FREE

Report scope snapshot: Laboratory centrifuges market

Market Insights

Global category spend

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

To know more, download a free sample

Category Pricing Insights

Pricing outlook

Supplier cost structure

Outlook for input costs

To know more, download a free sample

Best Practices

Innovation and success stories

Procurement excellence best practices

Sustainability practices

To know more, download a free sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Laboratory Equipment Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Clinical Decision Support Systems Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005234/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com