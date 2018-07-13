Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by Type of Connectivity Solutions (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated), by Service Provider (OEM Hardware, Aftermarket Hardware, Telematics Service Providers, Connectivity Hardware) Plus Analysis of Fleet Management, Logistics, Tracking, Routing & Navigation for Fuel Efficiency, Driver Monitoring, Safety, Diagnostics & Predictive Analytics
The latest report from business intelligence provider company name offers comprehensive analysis of the global Commercial Vehicle Telematics market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of $30.0bn in 2018.
Now: Vehicle Telematics to reduce business Commercial Vehicle transport expenses and fraud. This is an example of the business-critical headline that you need to know about - and more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Company name's new study tells you and tells you NOW.
In this brand-new report, you find 115 in-depth tables, 106 charts and graphs - all unavailable elsewhere.
The 229-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global Commercial Vehicle Telematics market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
• Global Commercial Vehicle Telematics market forecasts from 2018-2028
• Regional Commercial Vehicle Telematics market forecasts from 2018-2028 covering Asia-Pacific, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and North America;
• Country Commercial Vehicle Telematics forecasts from 2018-2028 covering China, the US, the UK, Germany, India, Canada, South Africa, and Brazil
• Commercial Vehicle Telematics submarket forecasts from 2018-2028 covering:
- Type of Connectivity Solutions (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated)
- By Service Provider (OEM Hardware, Aftermarket Hardware, Telematics Service Providers, Connectivity Hardware)
• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level Commercial Vehicle Telematics markets from 2018-2028
• Average price for types for the 2016-2028 period, by region and for leading countries
• Profiles of the leading 16 Commercial Vehicle Telematics companies in 2018 at a global level and for leading countries:
• AirIQ Inc
• Cisco Systems Inc.
• DigiCore Holding
• Fleetmatics Group
• Garmin Ltd
• Masternaut Limited
• MiX Telematics Ltd.
• Navman Wireless
• Omnitracs LLC
• Telogis Inc.
• TomTom N.V.
• Trimble
• Daimler Fleetboard
• MAN SE
• Scania SE
• Volvo Group
How will you benefit from this report?
• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind
• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data
• Learn how to exploit new technological trends
• Realise your company's full potential within the market
• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships
Who should read this report?
• Anyone within the value chain.
• Commercial vehicle OEMs
• Telematics specialists
• Connected car companies
• Electronics companies
• Telecoms providers
• Business development managers
• Marketing managers
• Technologists
• Suppliers
• Consultants
• Market analysts
• Investors
• Banks
• Government agencies
• Contractors
To request a report overview of this report, please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/report/commercial-vehicle-telematics-market-report-2018-2028
Autotrac
Actia
ADSI Ltd
Aeromark Ltd
AGM Telematics Limited
AirIQ Inc.
Airmax Remote
APD Communications Limited
Aplicom Oy
Apple
ASL Advanced Systems Private Limited
Aspire Tracking Limited
Asset Monitoring Solutions
Astra Telematics Limited
Astrata Group
AutoAlert Limited
AutoLogic Systems Ltd
Automatrics Limited
Automotion Security
Axscend Ltd
Batrak Ltd
Blue Sky Network
Blue Tree Systems
Bowmonk
BOX Telematics Ltd
BP
BPW
Btrack Solutions Ltd
ByBox Field Support
CarrierWeb
Carrotech
Caterpillar
Causeway Technologies
Celtrak Ltd
Chameleon
Cisco Systems Inc.
CMS SupaTrak Ltd
Cobra Automotive Technology
Cobra UK
Connekt
Continental
Coordina
CopilotoSatelital
Crane Transport Inc.
Crystal Ball Ltd
c-vista Ltd
DAF Trucks
Daimler FleetBoard GmbH
Daimler FleetBoard UK Limited
Daimler Trucks
Danaher Corporation
Davra Network
Diamond Track
DigiCore Holdings Ltd
Directions Ltd
Driveshield Installations limited
ETS Business Solutions Ltd
Eurowatch
Exactrak
Facebook
FindWhere
Fleet Technology
FleetCor Technologies
Fleetlogis Ltd
FleetM8 Ltd
Fleetmatics Group PLC
Fleetwyse
FLS - Fast Lean Smart
FollowUs
Ford
Francisco Partners
Frotcom UK
Future Data Systems
Garmin Ltd
GenX Mobile Inc.
Glencore
Google
GpsGate
GreenRoad Technologies UK Ltd
Grupo UDA
Hands 3 Communications UK Ltd
Hardcat
HaulTech
Hyundai
IBM
ID Systems Inc
Idem
Imetrik
Inmarsat plc
Inseego Corp.
Interactive Communications
Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc.
Ituran
IVECO
I-Vision
Kinishi - FleetSure
KKT Srl
Leversedge Telecom Services
LiveTrak
Locafix Ltd.
Lysanda Ltd
MAN SE
Masternaut
Matrix Telematics
Mercedes-Benz
MG Fleet Solutions
Michelin
Microlise Ltd
MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Europe Limited
Mobil Information Systems UK
Mobile Installation Solutions Ltd
Mobitec
MyDrive Solutions
Navman Wireless Holdings
Navstar
Networkfleet
NextTraq
niche providers
Nokia
Northgate Vehicle Hire
Novacom Europe
Novatel Wireless
Omnitracs
OnixSat
OnStar LLC
ORBCOMM
Pathfinder Vehicle Systems
Pear Track Systems Ltd
Phil Oliver Solutions
Pinpointers Telematics
Pointer Telocation
Qualcomm Inc
Qualcomm Telematics
Quattro Telematics Ltd
Remote Asset Management
Renault Trucks
Risk Technology
Road Tech Computer Systems Limited
Roadsense Technology Limited
Royal Mail
RSG Engineering Limited
RTL Telematics
Safetrac Solutions Ltd
Sascar
Sascar Participações
Satrack
Scania SE
Scorpion Automotive Ltd
SecureSeal Systems Limited
Seven Telematics
SIBED Transport Limited
Sierra Wireless
Simplytrak
Skyguard
SmartDrive Systems
Summit Partners
Tag Guard Limited
Tastets System
Telegesis
Teletrac Inc.
Teletrack
Telkom
Telogis Inc.
Telular Corporation
Thames Water
The Chameleon Group
The PSA Group
Thermo King
Timeout Studios Inc.
TIP Trailer Services
TomTom Business Solutions
Tracker Network (UK) Ltd
Trackershack
Trackitnow
Trackyou Limited
Trafficmaster Plc
TrakM8
Transics
Transics International
Trimble
Ubisense Ltd.
Unisto
Valeo
Vauxhall/Opel
Verizon Communications Inc
Visirun S.p.A.
Vodafone
Volvo North America
Volvo Trucks
V-SOL Limited
VT Solutions
WABCO Trailer Telematic Service
Webtech Wireless
Wireless Matrix
WirelessCar AB
Worldline (ATOS)
Xata Corp.
Xlocate
To see a report overview, please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com