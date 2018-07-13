INSY Stock Forecast This MonthDepending on when you bought a piece of Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY), INSY stock could be one of the worst performers on the year...or best. Insys news has played with the company's stock value, sending it swinging back and forth like a pendulum. The INSY stock forecast this month is positive, but I think, overall, this is one of the riskier plays in the marijuana market.Here's the thing about Insys: there's a lot of drama surrounding the company. I would never characterize myself as a conservative investor (I write about high-volatility marijuana stocks, after all) but I've never been partial to companies.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...