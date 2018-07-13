Brookfield Asset Management Inc: Brookfield Asset Management 2018 Second Quarter Results Conference Call And Webcast

Date: Thursday, August 9, 2018

Time: 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

TORONTO, July 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Second Quarter Conference Call

You are invited to participate in Brookfield Asset Management's 2018 Second Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.

These results will be released on August 9th before 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at www.brookfield.com (http://www.brookfield.com/) "News - Press Releases." The Conference Call will also be Webcast live on our website, where it will be archived for future reference.

To participate in the Conference Call, please dial (877) 255-3077 toll free in North America, or for overseas calls please dial (647) 252-4453 at approximately 10:50 a.m. The Conference Call will also be Webcast live at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1795914/64490BD29FBE43FAF176E3AF02943920 (https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1795914/64490BD29FBE43FAF176E3AF02943920). For those unable to participate in the Conference Call, the telephone replay will be archived and available until midnight September 9th, 2018. To access this rebroadcast, please call (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 (password: 3088275).

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $285 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 100-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on property, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively. For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com (http://www.brookfield.com/).

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com (http://www.brookfield.com/) or contact:

Claire Holland

Communications & Media

Tel: (416) 369-8236

Email: claire.holland@brookfield.com (mailto:claire.holland@brookfield.com) Linda Northwood

Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 359-8647

Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com (mailto:linda.northwood@brookfield.com)

