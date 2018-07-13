Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Star Bulk Carriers Corp.'s shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from July 16, 2018. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: SBLK Ro --------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------- Currency: NOK --------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP cleared --------------------------------------------------- Settlement: VPS, Norway --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: MHY8162K2046 --------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 157845 --------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: First North NOK/195 --------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table/ 230 --------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: ONSE --------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Emelie Thordewall or Caroline Sjölund at telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB