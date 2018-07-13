Trivedi Global, Inc. announces research by Carola Sand on Energy Treated Vitamin D3 which Shows Significant Benefits for Bone Health

Helsinki, Finland, July 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carola Marina Sand, an evidence-based healer, today released research results from preclinical trials on the beneficial impact of biofield energy healing treated Vitamin D3 on the strength and health of bones.

The preclinical research shows:

Over 530% increase in ALP, a bone-specific enzyme

Over 280% increase in bone mineralization

Over 250% increase in collagen levels

These results suggest benefits for improved calcium and phosphorous absorption levels in bones, which can lead to strong and healthy bones and ultimately increases the quality of life.

This energy medicine treatment may have the potential to provide beneficial effects on anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, anti-stress, anti-arthritic, anti-osteoporosis, anti-apoptotic, wound healing, and antifibrotic challenges.

Overall, this biofield energy treated supplement presents a powerful alternative nutraceutical to combat Vitamin D3 deficiency, and has the potential to improve bone mineralization and calcium absorption, while combating a wide range of adverse health conditions such as cancer and certain autoimmune disorders.

The research further suggests that this alternative holistic therapy may also be useful for the management of various bone-related disorders, with a safe therapeutic index. Some diseases include such as osteoma, rickets, low bone density and osteoporosis, osteomalacia, Paget's disease of bone, bone and/or joint pain, osteogenesis imperfecta, increased frequency of fractures, deformed bones, chondrodystrophia fetalis, and other bone diseases that are caused by poor nutrition, genetics, or problems with the rate of bone growth.

Sand provided this Biofield Energy Healing Treatment remotely from Finland, while the test samples were in the research laboratory of Dabur Research Foundation, near New Delhi, India.

The Biofield Energy Treatment was administered for 5 minutes through the healer's unique Energy Transmission process, remotely to the test samples under laboratory conditions. In this study, Sand never visited the laboratory in person, nor had any contact with the test item and medium.

About Biofield Energy Treatments

The National Center of Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) has recognized and accepted Biofield Energy Healing Treatments as a complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) health care approach in addition to other therapies, medicines, and practices. CAM therapies have been practiced worldwide with reported clinical benefits in different health disease profiles. Human Biofield Energy has subtle energy that has the capacity to work in an effective manner. This energy can be harnessed and transmitted by the gifted into living and non-living things via the process of a Biofield Energy Healing Treatment or Therapy.

Scientific Publication

Title: Assessment of Bone Health After Treatment with the Consciousness Energy Healing Treated Vitamin D3 in Human Bone Osteosarcoma Cells (MG-63)

Journal: European Journal of Clinical and Biomedical Sciences

Authors: Carola Marina Sand, Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, Alice Branton, Dahryn Trivedi, Gopal Nayak

Published: April 20, 2018

URL: https://www.trivedieffect.com/the-science/biotech/publication/healers-science/nutraceuticals/assessment-of-bone-health-after-treatment-with-the-consciousness-energy-healing-treated-vitamin-d3-in-human-bone-osteosarcoma-cells-mg-63/ (https://www.trivedieffect.com/the-science/biotech/publication/healers-science/nutraceuticals/assessment-of-bone-health-after-treatment-with-the-consciousness-energy-healing-treated-vitamin-d3-in-human-bone-osteosarcoma-cells-mg-63/)

About Carola Sand

Carola Marina Sand has an education in electronics, and she is a natural born healer. Throughout the years, Sand has worked in holistic health, helping both children and senior citizens with various conditions and difficulties. In 2011, Sand met Guruji Mahendra Trivedi, founder of Trivedi Global, Inc., and the Life Force Energy phenomenon known as the Trivedi Effect. As a result of her continued association with Guruji Trivedi, Sand has been able to develop her natural and unique gifts to harness Life Force Energy from nature and transmit it anywhere in the world. Sand's abilities have been scientifically tested, measured, validated, and published in leading International peer-reviewed scientific journals suggesting that Sand's Biofield Energy Transmissions benefit overall health, wellbeing, and improve quality of life.

http:// www.carolasand.com (http://www.carolasand.com/)

About Guruji Mahendra Trivedi & The Trivedi Effect

Guruji Mahendra Kumar Trivedi, the founder of the Trivedi Effect, is on a mission to usher in a new era that integrates science, spirituality, and consciousness to vastly improve the human condition and benefit humanity on a global scale. To date, more than 250,000 people worldwide have benefited from the Trivedi Effect. His organization, Trivedi Global, Inc., is collaborating with globally renowned product research and development organizations to bring to market proprietary products and therapies in the areas of nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and more. Alice Branton, CEO, Trivedi Global, Inc., recently spoke on the impact of the Trivedi Effect at the Entrepreneurship Club of the Harvard Business School, Nasdaq, Microsoft, and Coca-Cola. She also appeared on more than 35 network television news shows in the last year including ABC, NBC, FOX, CW and more. Dahryn Trivedi, a prodigious spiritual leader, young entrepreneur, inspiring speaker and paradigm-shifting scientist also joins in the mission.

The Trivedi Effect is an evidence-based phenomenon in which an individual can harness inherently intelligent energy from nature and transmit it to living organisms and non-living materials, anywhere in the world through thought intention, to significantly enhance potency and beneficially alter their characteristics and behaviors through transformation at the atomic, molecular, and cellular levels.

The Trivedi Effect has been tested, measured, and validated in over 4,000 scientific experiments globally, by world-renowned scientists and research institutes using the rigor of internationally accepted models of scientific research with the most sophisticated technologies available on this planet. Challenging the known frontiers of science, this research has resulted in over 350 publications in major international peer-reviewed scientific journals with over 4,000 citations.

These publications are available in over 3,500 universities internationally including the prestigious Ivy League Universities, as well as, the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

http://www.TrivediEffect.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from stated results. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, and orientations regarding the future. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may", "will", "should", "would", "expect", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek", "future", "continue", "appear", or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved.

Attachment

PR-CarolaSand-Photo (https://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/01f1c928-9ac0-40be-818c-b714ca4b1ea2)

Alice Branton Trivedi Global, Inc. 702-907-8864 pr@trivedieffect.com Carola Sand +358 (45) 117- 9696 carola@carolasand.com