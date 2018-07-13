The "Lecithin & Phospholipids Market by Source (Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, Egg), Type (Fluid, De-Oiled, Modified), Application (Feed, Food (Confectionery Products, Convenience Food, Baked Goods) Industrial, Healthcare) and Region Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lecithin market was valued at USD 1.15 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Owing to its multifunctionality, the demand for lecithin is projected to be on the rise, owing to factors such as the growth in the feed industry and increasing application in the bakery products, confectionery products, and convenience food industry. Along with the increasing consumer consciousness for natural ingredients in the cosmetics industry, coupled with emerging applications in paints, inks, leather, and textile, the lecithin market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Based on source, the soy segment is projected to dominate the lecithin phospholipids in value terms, through 2023. The easier extraction process of soy-derived ingredients compared to sunflower or egg-derived ingredients, coupled with the wide availability of soy in many countries are the major factors supporting the dominant nature of soy-sourced lecithin. However, there has been a shift in the demand from soy to alternate sources of lecithin such as sunflower and rapeseed owing to GMO concerns over soy lecithin.

The sunflower segment in the lecithin market is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period while in the phospholipids market, the egg segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. GMO concerns are the major factor restraining the growth of the lecithin market, globally. Allergy issues associated with soy is a major challenge faced by consumers, impacting the growth of the lecithin market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Regulations for the Lecithin Phospholipids Market

7 Industry Trends

8 Lecithin Market, By Source

9 Lecithin Market, By Type

10 Lecithin Market, By Application

11 Lecithin Market, By Region

12 Phospholipids Market, By Source

13 Phospholipids Market, By Application

14 Phospholipids Market, By Region

15 Competitive Landscape

16 Company Profiles

ADM

American Lecithin Company

Avanti Polar Lipids

Bunge

Cargill

Dowdupont

Kewpie Corporation

Lasenor Emul

Lecico

Lecital

Lipoid

Sime Darby Unimills

Sodrugestvo

Sojaprotein

Sonic Biochem Extractions

Stern-Wywiol Gruppe

VAV Life Sciences

Wilmar International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/94hvkr/global_lecithin?w=4.

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005279/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Agrochemicals and Fertilizers