The "Global Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM) Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM) market is expected to rise with a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period 2017-2024.

Key factors driving market growth are technological advancements in DRAM, increasing adoption of smartphones, increasing demand for high performance and low-power dram, increasing end-user applications and the introduction of new devices such as hybrid device and ultra-thin notebooks.

Availability of substitutes and high cost are expected to restrain market growth. However, increasing adoption of machine learning, AI and self-driving cars and growth in consumer electronics sector are expected to provide lucrative market opportunities. Power, latency and bandwidth issues and complex manufacturing process is expected to challenge the market growth.

The report on global DRAM market includes application, technology, type, category and memory.

On the basis of applications of DRAM, mobile device is the leading application owing to the increased adoption of DRAM in memory chips of smartphones and has replaced conventionally used NOR Flash memory and Synchronous Random Access Memory (SRAM) due to their drawbacks such as high cost (high as compared to DRAM).

On the basis of technology, mobile DRAM is the leading technology segment is the dominating technology segment due to increased adoption of Mobile DRAM in handheld electronic devices such as Personal Digital Assistant (PDA), iPod, wearable devices, gaming devices, automotive applications, etc.

On the basis of types of DRAM, FPM (Fast Page Mode) DRAM is dominating type segment due to its increased adoption in laptops, desktop personal computers etc. owing to its ability to access a row of RAM without the requirement to continuously respecify the row. This leads to a reduction in access time and lowering of power consumption.

On the basis of categories of DRAM market is segmented into Module DRAM and Component DRAM whereas on the basis of memory size, the market is segmented to 2 GB DRAM, 4 GB DRAM, 8 GB DRAM and others.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Market Overview

3. Market Determinants

4. Global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market By Application

5. Global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market By Technology

6. Global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market By Type

7. Global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market By Categories

8. Global Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market By Memory

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Geographic Analysis

11. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4c6xdj/dynamic?w=4.

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005285/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Hardware