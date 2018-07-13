Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Food Enzymes Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This report offers procurement market intelligence insights to help category managers identify potential cost-saving opportunities available in the food enzymes category.
Our procurement reports for the utilities category offer a comprehensive analysis of the spend dynamics and future supply market scenario. They also provide information on the major category growth drivers and the procurement best practices to help the buyers overcome market challenges.
"One of the best procurement practices for the buyers is to engage with suppliers that take storage and packaging decisions based on enzyme stability profiles, as it helps to increase the shelf life and stability of enzymes," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, buyers should focus on maximizing cost savings through the adoption of technological innovations such as supplier web portal, IT platforms, and artificial intelligence-based contract monitoring."
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the food enzymes market.
- The growing demand for packaged and processed food
- Growing health awareness among the global population
- The rise in the use of food enzymes in the bakery industry
Report scope snapshot: Food enzymes market
Market Insights
- Category spend growth
- Spend segmentation by region
- Regional influence on global spend
Category Pricing Insights
- Comparison of pricing models
- Supply chain margins
- Cost drivers impacting pricing
Best Practices
- Innovation and success stories
- Procurement excellence best practices
- Procurement best practices
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
