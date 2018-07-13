Bo Shen to Play a Strategic Role on Plair's Advisory Board after Fenbushi Capital's Participation in Plair's Token Sale

HONG KONG, July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Plair is pleased to announce that Fenbushi Capital has participated in the Plair Foundation's token pre-sale. Bo Shen, founder of Fenbushi Capital and GF Network, is also joining Plair's advisory board and is helping build a truly disruptive eSports gaming ecosystem that empowers and rewards eSports players, amateur gamers, gaming enthusiasts and gaming communities.

Bo Shen is the founder of Fenbushi Capital & GF Network. It is the first and one of the largest Chinese venture-capital funds focused solely on blockchain companies. Fenbushi Capital "strongly believes that Blockchain technology will play an important role in bringing transparency, efficiency, and robustness into the global economy," as stated in their mission statement. Fenbushi Capital aligns with the core values of Plair Foundation seeing a strategic fit and the means of execution to take over the hundred-billion dollar industry.

"We are excited about the possibilities offered, allowing both parties to further leverage common goals and networks within the blockchain ecosystems. This partnership is the beginning of a series of business partnerships to support and grow the Plair Platform." - Bo Shen

The Plair team continues to build strong partnerships in both the blockchain and eSports / gaming industries and is quickly securing a large segment of the general eSports and gaming market. We look forward to announcing future partnerships in the upcoming months.

