Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, July 13
Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
and Persons Closely Associated with them
On 13 July 2018, Mr Mark Sheppard sold 15,000 Ordinary shares in Manchester and London Investment Trust plc, held via M&M Investment Company Plc (Investment Holding Company). Following this transaction, Mr Sheppard's holding in the Company has decreased to 13,111,964 Ordinary shares, representing 53.58% of the issued share capital.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mark Sheppard
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR (Investment Manager)
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Manchester and London Investment Trust plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary Shares of £0.25 each
ISIN: GB0002258472
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
15,000
£77,502
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|13 July 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)