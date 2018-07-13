Evaluation based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

Mindbreeze, a leading global provider of appliances and cloud services for information insight and applied artificial intelligence with a focus on knowledge management for leading international companies, announced today that Gartner, Inc. has positioned Mindbreeze in the Leaders quadrant of the 2018 Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines. Mindbreeze is positioned highest on the ability to execute axis. The research and advisory firm Gartner, Inc. evaluated 13 different providers from all over the world.

"Understanding the meaning of information is a key priority for today's customers. Mindbreeze InSpire leverages the full power of our sophisticated AI engine to provide actionable insights and answers not just more data. Seeing our position in the Magic Quadrant, my first reaction was 'AWESOME'. Insight Engine was positioned the highest on the ability to execute axis and we believe that's exactly what sets us apart from our competitors. We made the bold move to focus on product innovations rather than on long running project customizations. We offer on-prem appliances and cloud services, both of which feature the same outstanding ease-of-use and best-in-class functionality. I'm excited to see analysts at a firm like Gartner recognizing what we feel is real value the results of sensational customers, the value of our innovation and a world-class AI engineering team. "In short, Mindbreeze InSpire is a flexible, high-value Insight Engine at a fair and predictable price that allows companies to meet their business goals in a big data world quickly, efficiently, and without the need for long-term project plans." said Daniel Fallmann, Mindbreeze founder and CEO.

Gartner Inc., Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, Stephen Emmott, Whit Andrews, Svetlana Sicular, 11 July 2018.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a fast-growing, leading global provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. With its global partner network, Mindbreeze covers all time zones.

