Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Paints and Coatings Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement market intelligence report on the paints and coating category offers comprehensive supply market insights to help buyers identify potential cost-saving opportunities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005250/en/

Paints and Coatings Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Our procurement reports for the chemicals category offer a comprehensive analysis of the category growth drivers, supply market scenario, category pricing strategies, and top suppliers in the category. They also provide detailed information on the pricing models and the regional and global spend opportunities to help the buyers reduce procurement spend.

"One of the procurement best practices for the buyers is to collaborate with suppliers that have nearshore production facilities, as it enables them to achieve cost savings with regards to logistics and inventory costs," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, buyers of paints and coatings must avoid supply shortages by focusing on demand forecasting techniques to analyze the quantity to be procured."

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the paints and coatings market.

The growth of the construction industry

Increased development in residential projects

Rise in urbanization

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts for bundled report purchases. Buy TWO reports at discounted rates and get the THIRD one for FREE

Report scope snapshot: Paints and coatings market

Market Insights

Category spend growth

Spend segmentation by region

Regional spend dynamics

To know more, download a free sample

Category Pricing Insights

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Supply chain margins

To know more, download a free sample

Best Practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

To know more, download a free sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Adhesion Promoters Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Epoxy Resins Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global GMA Monomers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005250/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com