Quantum Energy, Inc. Announces Appointment of Additional Independent Directors

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2018 / Quantum Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: QEGY) - Effective July 8, 2018, Richard K. Ethington and Pamela L. Bing were appointed as independent directors of Quantum and members of Quantum's Audit Committee.

Mr. Ethington is a financial professional with more than 15 years' experience in financial modeling, projections and valuations, portfolio management, due diligence, market research, qualitative analysis and client presentations. From 2013 to the present, Mr. Ethington has been a management and data science consultant with RKE Global a firm he founded in2013. From 2012 to 2013 he was Vice President, Operations at The inNEVation Center at Switch, Las Vegas Nevada, a technology startup and accelerator firm. From 2008 to 2012, he was Associate Managing Director, at the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (Financial Management Consulting) in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Mr. Ethington has a B.S. degree in Finance with Honors Emphasis from the University of Utah and a B.S. cum laude, entrepreneurship from the University of Utah. Mr. Ethington also has NASD Series 7 and NASD Series 63 securities licenses.

Ms. Bing has more than 23 years' experience in various senior level and managerial positions with various manufacturing companies. Ms. Bing, is a strategic thinker directing business startup and turnaround strategies, processes and organizational planning and an innovative, hands-on operational leader and manager with multiple year's experience at the senior director level and she has had extensive experience in, among other responsibilities, financial budgeting and forecasting, due diligence, full business start-up, sales and operations planning Since 2011, Ms. Bing has been the General Manager of Dimatrix Precision Manufacturing, a Phoenix, Arizona, privately owned sheet metal fabricator serving primarily the military vehicle and aerospace markets where she has full profit and loss responsibilities for all aspects of the plant operations. From 2009 to 2011, Ms. Bing was president of Mobile Armored Vehicles, LLC that manufactures mine blast and ballistically protected military trucks to the international light armored vehicle market. From 2001 to 2006, she held various managerial positions at Engineered Materials Solutions, Inc, a leading producer of clad material systems for electronic, automotive, appliance and telecommunications industries, where she served as Director, Business planning from 2005 to 2006, General manager, Electrical Contact Systems and Lean Manufacturing Manager from 2003 to 2005. Ms. Bing has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from the Ohio State University.

Quantum is an energy focused company. Quantum's business strategy is to develop a "state-of-the art," energy efficient, 40,000 BPD full slate refinery in Stoughton, Saskatchewan, Canada to refine the light shale crude oil from the Bakken formation of the Viewfield oil field area of Saskatchewan, Canada.

