L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) will offer a media briefing and demonstration on Tuesday, July 17, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time for Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUMT), including a suite of integrated products and capabilities from each of the company's four business segments, at the 2018 Farnborough International Airshow in the L3 Pavilion, Row A.

MUMT is the synchronization of various combat weapon systems to decrease the sensor-to-shooter time line and significantly enhances warfighter situational awareness. At its core, the capability enables sharing of high-bandwidth data, video and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) information between manned airborne platforms, unmanned aerial systems (UAS), supported ground forces, and distant command and control centers.

In general, UASs perform the job of detecting and locating enemy forces. They transmit all the information they gather to the manned airborne platforms, which are safely outside of threat weapon systems engagement ranges. The data obtained between the UAS and manned platform is shared with ground forces and command and control centers, giving warfighters increased and likely advance knowledge of enemy locations and activity.

"By enabling robust communications and data teaming between manned and unmanned aircraft, MUMT provides transformational warfighting capability that exponentially improves the mission effectiveness of the UAS, manned platforms and ground forces," said Andrew C. Ivers, L3's Senior Vice President and President of its Communication Systems business segment. "We look forward to demonstrating how this capability, which is currently in use on AH-64 Apache helicopters and UAS platforms, including MQ-8 Gray Eagles, Shadows and Ravens, can be optimized for other airborne assets used by NATO and international partners."

As a part of the company's media briefing, L3 Technologies will demonstrate how MUMT seamlessly integrates with fielded technologies from numerous industry providers or from products and capabilities from each of the company's four business segments.

For example, the Fixed-Wing Vertical Takeoff and Landing Rotator (FVR) UAS provided by L3's Electronic Systems segment is easily integrated with the Widow cockpit and UAS sensors, such as the MX-25 multispectral imaging system, which are provided by the company's Sensor Systems segment.

The AT-802L Longsword missionized aircraft, built by the Aerospace Systems segment, is also equipped with L3's Widow cockpit. L3 Aerospace Systems can also integrate all of the broadband communications systems on board the UAS and the manned airborne platforms. Additional systems from the Communication Systems segment include the ground ISR receivers and the remote command and control center communications systems.

"The MUMT demonstration showcases the company's 'one L3' approach to providing customers innovative solutions at an accelerated pace of change," added Mr. Ivers. "Whether our product offerings are bundled together or provided individually, we provide affordable, reliable solutions that fulfill the warfighters' demanding mission requirements."

Tuesday, July 17, 2018

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Local Time

Manned-Unmanned Teaming

Presented by Rob Johnston, Director, Business Development, Communication Systems Segment

L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies Pavilion, Row A

Rob Johnston is a U.S. Army retired Lieutenant Colonel and a former Apache instructor pilot and experimental test pilot. Using experience from combat tours in Desert Storm and OIF-1 and as the Product Manager for Longbow Apache from 2006 to 2009, he led the development and fielding of the first MUMT systems deployed by the U.S. Army.

In addition to the planned MUMT media briefing, videos and information about featured L3 Technologies products on display will be shared on the company's website and social media channels throughout the Farnborough International Airshow.

L3 Communication Systems is composed of three diverse business sectors: Advanced Communications, Space Power, and Broadband Communications. The business provides world-class expertise in connecting space, airborne, ground and sea-based platforms with secure, real-time data. Our ability to anticipate changing customer needs and provide timely, next-generation communications solutions has made situational awareness a strategic discriminator for our customers across the globe. To learn more, please visit www.L3T.com/business-segments/communication-systems.

Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2017 sales of $9.6 billion.

To learn more about L3, please visit the company's website at www.L3T.com. L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is routinely posted on the company's website and is readily accessible.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are forward-looking statements. Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to events or conditions or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "will," "could" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements set forth above involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any such statement, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's Safe Harbor Compliance Statement for Forward-Looking Statements included in the company's recent filings, including Forms 10-K and 10-Q, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005348/en/

Contacts:

L3 Technologies

Corporate Communications

212-697-1111