Citycon Oyj: Repurchase of Own Shares

HELSINKI, July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Date:

13.7.2018 Exchange transaction: Buy



Share class CTY1S Amount, shares 77 500 Average price/share, EUR 1,7747 Total price, EUR 137 539,25



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 77500 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation





EVLI BANK PLC









Pasi Väisänen





Further Enquiries:





Head of Investor Relations, Mikko Pohjala Tel. +358-40-838-0709

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com



