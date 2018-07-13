sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,716 Euro		-0,039
-2,22 %
WKN: 918589 ISIN: FI0009002471 Ticker-Symbol: TY2 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CITYCON OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CITYCON OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,821
1,841
18:33
13.07.2018 | 17:55
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Citycon Oyj: Repurchase of Own Shares

HELSINKI, July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Date:


13.7.2018

Exchange transaction:

Buy



Share class

CTY1S

Amount, shares

77 500

Average price/share, EUR

1,7747

Total price, EUR

137 539,25



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after

the completion of transactions: 77500 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation




EVLI BANK PLC






Pasi Väisänen




Further Enquiries:




Head of Investor Relations, Mikko Pohjala

Tel. +358-40-838-0709


mikko.pohjala@citycon.com


This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/repurchase-of-own-shares,c2575143

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/2575143/a653488a39d52efc.xlsx

CTY1S trades 13 07 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire