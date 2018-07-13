Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Chillers Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report on the chillers category offers supply market insights to identify procurement best practices, sustainability practices, and negotiation strategies that are specific to the category.

Our procurement reports for the facility management category offer a comprehensive analysis of the pricing strategies and category growth drivers that may impact the future supply market scenario. They also provide detailed information on the pricing models and cost-saving opportunities to help buyers minimize procurement spend.

"One of the best procurement practices for the buyers is to identify and engage with suppliers that have proven track record and strong capabilities to execute preventive maintenance activities of chillers," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, factors such as service assurance and TCO reduction are some of the key objectives of category managers during the procurement of chillers."

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the chillers market.

The growing demand for frozen food

The rapid growth of the industrial sector

The increase in the number of data centers

Report scope snapshot: Chillers market

Market Insights

Regional spend dynamics

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

Regional influence on global spend

Category Pricing Insights

Outlook for input costs

Overview of pricing models

Volume drivers impacting pricing

Best Practices

Innovation and success stories

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

