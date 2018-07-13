Marijuana News TodayIn the marijuana news today is further evidence of how federal government policies in the U.S. are hindering institutional investors from getting involved in the marijuana industry-to the pot stock market's detriment.Yesterday, we examined how institutional investors were staying at arm's length from the industry, refusing to purchase large stakes in marijuana companies despite a lot of value being generated.In the marijuana news today, we're looking at a much more basic-but no less serious-problem of banks not even willing to hold.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...