sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.07.2018 | 18:13
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 13

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.8551GG00BXDZMK6331st May 2018

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited May 2018 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for May 2018 month end at 85.51 pence per share.

The 0.08 pence increase in the NAV is primarily driven by the running income, along with the ongoing pull to par from the underlying investments.

The portfolio continues to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date:13 July 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire