UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)
London, July 13
UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59
Final Net Asset Value
|UK Mortgages Limited
|£0.8551
|GG00BXDZMK63
|31st May 2018
UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited May 2018 NAV
The UKML NAV per share was calculated for May 2018 month end at 85.51 pence per share.
The 0.08 pence increase in the NAV is primarily driven by the running income, along with the ongoing pull to par from the underlying investments.
The portfolio continues to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations.
Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302
Date:13 July 2018