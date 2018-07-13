UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )



LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59



Final Net Asset Value



FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8551 GG00BXDZMK63 31st May 2018

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited May 2018 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for May 2018 month end at 85.51 pence per share.

The 0.08 pence increase in the NAV is primarily driven by the running income, along with the ongoing pull to par from the underlying investments.

The portfolio continues to perform exceptionally well, in line with expectations.



Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302



Date:13 July 2018