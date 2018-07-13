The "Electric Power Industry in Russia 2016-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Russian power sector continues to be plagued by a weak economy and rising political issues in the region. The attractiveness of the sector for investors has taken a beating in recent years and in the coming years, a weakened Rouble and overcapacity in the industry are likely to continue to affect the growth prospect of the industry.

A weakened demand for electricity has further resulted in overcapacity, though the exports of electricity volumes remain significantly high amidst political tensions. The Russian power sector also has a high level of installed capacity of power and as the major companies in the sector look to expand their operations in Asia, there are many prospects of getting fresh investment into the sector.

In this industry scenario, the publisher presents an analysis of the Electric Power Industry in Russia, 2016-2027.

The report analyzes the following points:

An analysis of the electric power industry beginning with an industry overview, a point-wise SWOT analysis of the power industry in Russia, statistics on electricity consumption in the country, trade statistics of power, power transmission and distribution data, etc. We also look at power derived from coal, hydropower, nuclear power, and renewables.

A section is dedicated to looking at only the market statistics in tabular form.

Competition in the industry is also analyzed.

Regulatory framework governing the power sector in Russia is looked at through privatization and industry reforms, Russia's Energy Strategy 2030, and the changes in power pricing after privatization of the industry.

Major power projects that are in the pipeline are analyzed.

An in-depth industry forecast is included that looks at future industry trends, power demand and capacity scenario till 2027, the economic crisis and its impact on the Russian power sector, impact of regulations on the industry, the impact of current credit conditions, and there is also a forecast included to power generation and power capacity.

Major industry players analyzed include Unipro and Inter RAO. Smaller players in the market are also briefly analyzed.

