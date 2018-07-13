REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Invitation to the second quarter 2018 results

Fornebu, Norway - July 13, 2018: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release its Q2 2018 results on Thursday, July 19, 2018 at 07:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET).
A presentation of the results will be held at 08:00 a.m. CET at Høyres Hus Konferansesenter, Stortingsgaten 20, Oslo, Norway. The presentation will be in English.
A live webcast from the presentation can be accessed at www.recsilicon.com or with the following link:
http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=92016267
It will also be possible to listen to the presentation through a conference call.
To join this event, use one of the following access numbers. Please make sure to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Norway (Tollfree/Freephone): 800 51025
Norway (Local) +47 2100 2613
United Kingdom (Tollfree/Freephone): 0800 358 6374
United Kingdom (Local): +44 (0)330 336 9104
United States/Canada (Tollfree/Freephone): 800-289-0462
United States (Local): +1 323-794-2442
Other international: +44 (0)330 336 9104
Participant Passcode: 873909
For further information, please contact:
Nils O. Kjerstad IR Contact Europe
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
