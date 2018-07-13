Crexendo, Inc. to Issue Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 2, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. EST

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2018 / Crexendo, Inc. (OTCQX: CXDO) announced it will hold its second quarter 2018 financial results conference call on August 2, 2018 at 5:30 PM EST. Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer, Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer and Ron Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, will deliver prepared remarks and conduct a question and answer session.

The dial-in number for domestic participants is 877-407-8031 and 201-689-8031 for international participants. Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the beginning of the call at 5:30 PM EST and reference Crexendo. A replay of the call will be available until August 16, 2018 by dialing toll-free at 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 for international callers. The replay passcode is 34111.

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is a next-generation CLEC and an award-winning leader and provider of unified communications cloud telecom services, broadband internet services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact

Crexendo, Inc.

Steven G. Mihaylo

Chief Executive Officer

602-345-7777

Smihaylo@crexendo.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.