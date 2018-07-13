The global commercial HVAC market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005476/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global commercial HVAC market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The data center market is expected to boost the growth of the global commercial HVAC market. A data center comprises highly sensitive electronic components wherein temperature, humidity, airflow, and cleanliness should be maintained to avoid equipment failures. The HVAC systems form a crucial part of data centers and cooling incurs a significant cost in data center operations.

This market research report on the global commercial HVAC market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the emerging smart and connected HVAC as one of the key emerging trends in the global commercial HVAC market:

Global commercial HVAC market: Emerging smart and connected HVAC

End-users can manage their HVAC systems better with the advantages of portable devices and monitoring systems. Air monitoring systems in HVAC equipment assist in detecting and removing allergens, harmful particulate matter, stale air, and virus-causing contaminants. They also clean and regulate the moisture levels for optimal indoor air quality.

"Thermostats are one of the significant beneficiaries of smart technologies. Many vendors are introducing smart thermostats. These systems are automatically installed with advanced firmware and algorithms, which in addition to their learning ability, aid in boosting the energy efficiency of buildings while incurring low installation costs," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on engineering tools.

Global commercial HVAC market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global commercial HVAC market by application (equipment and services) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The equipment segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 69% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 48% of the market share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The market share occupied by the APAC region is anticipated to increase by almost 2% by 2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005476/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com