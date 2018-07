Worldpay, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on August 9

CINCINNATI and LONDON, July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldpay, Inc. (NYSE: WP; LSE: WPY), a global payments technology provider of integrated omni-commerce services to businesses of all sizes, announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET, 1:00 p.m. GMT. A press release with second quarter 2018 financial results will be issued at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET, 12:00 p.m. GMT that same day.

To access the conference call live over the phone, please reference the dial-in options below:

Conference ID 3061646# U.S. & Canada U.K. International/RoW (800) 667-5617 0800 756 3333 +1 (334) 323-0509

A replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes until August 23, 2018, and can be accessed using the dial-in options below:

Conference ID 3061646# U.S. & Canada U.K. International/RoW (888) 203-1112 +1 (719) 457-0820 +1 (719) 457-0820

The call will also be webcast live from the company's investor relations website at http://investor.worldpay.com/. Following completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on the website.

