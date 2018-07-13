Technavio analysts forecast the global renal anemia therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The growing focus of vendors on emerging economies is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global renal anemia therapeutics market 2018-2022. The emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are witnessing a growing prevalence of CKD. This has been encouraging the renal anemia therapeutics vendors to invest in these markets. For instance, in March 2016, a major vendor requested that the China FDA accept its triferic drug product submission.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global renal anemia therapeutics market is the presence of a large pool of CKD patients:

Global renal anemia therapeutics market: Presence of large pool of CKD patients

The increasing prevalence of CKD contributes to the rise in risk of renal disease-ailments such as anemia. This will lead to an increase in the demand for renal anemia therapeutics. Patients who are affected by health conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and glomerulonephritis are susceptible to developing chronic renal ailments.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "Health conditions such as hyperglycemia can damage the blood vessels in the kidney and affect their functioning. The diseased or damaged kidneys are unable to produce the required amount of EPO. This leads to a decrease in the production of RBCs and ultimately causes anemia. Low RBC production results in lower oxygen supply to vital organs."

Global renal anemia therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

The global renal anemia therapeutics market research report provides market segmentation by product (epoetin alfa and epoetin beta), by application (IV and oral), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Epoetin alfa is the leading sub-segment because of the high availability of these products. Epoetin alfa drugs are used for treating anemia in CKD patients. In addition, they are also used as anti-coagulant to lower the risk of serious blood clots.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for over 45% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The high market share of the Americas can be attributed to the increasing number of product approvals in the US.

