Technavio analysts forecast the global open deck transportation market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The emergence of big data is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global open deck transportation market 2018-2022. Logistics companies and shippers have been deploying big data to turn large quantities of data into a competitive advantage. The customization of services, market demand, and new business models based on agility is one of the advantages of implementing big data.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global open deck transportation market is the demand for oversized cargo logistics:

Global open deck transportation market: Demand for oversized cargo logistics

Oversized cargo exceeds the dimensions and weight limits of normal cargo and thus, needs extensive expertise and handling. Oil and gas, renewables, power, and infrastructure are some of the industries that transport oversized cargo. Most of the common large shipments consist of heavy machinery, trucks, RVs, trailers, and light aircraft.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research ontransportation and distribution, "There are many trucking service providers who specialize in the transportation of equipment and machines used in oilfields. The truck transporters are required to reach the well locations, some of which are down back country roads while carrying the substantial gear required for oil operations. The machinery, equipment, and components for drilling and service rigs are very crucial and require transportation by specialized moving organizations."

Global open deck transportation market: Segmentation analysis

The global open deck transportation market research report provides market segmentation by transport mode (road, sea, and rail) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 36% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. The APAC region is anticipated to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

