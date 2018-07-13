The global robotic fruit picker market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of over 98% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the shortage of farm labor. Fruit growers will increasingly invest in robotic fruit pickers to cope with the shortage in the number of workers needed to pick fruit such as strawberries, blueberries, and avocados, tomatoes, cucumbers, and mandarin oranges. Manual fruit picking is expected to become a challenging task in the future considering that the labor employed in fruit picking tasks is generally seasonal and temporary.

This market research report on the global robotic fruit picker market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advances as one of the key emerging trends in the global robotic fruit picker market:

Global robotic fruit picker market: Technological advances

Technological advances allow the key players in the market to improve the products manufactured by them and expand their offerings to gain a competitive advantage. Some of these major advances relate to the field of sensors, which have led to a reduction in their cost. Sensors are undergoing enhancements to improve the adaptive and intelligent capabilities of robotic fruit pickers. Therefore, these robotic fruit pickers can perform predetermined functions and gather environment data regarding parameters such as temperature, depth, and salinity of the soil.

"Robotic fruit pickers are expected to gain autonomous behavior capabilities owing to more technological advances and intelligent capabilities. Enhancing the computing and communication capabilities of these robots to facilitate data processing is the major focus by players in the market," says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global robotic fruit picker market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global robotic fruit picker market by end-user (orchards and greenhouses and nurseries) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The orchards segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 53% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA dominated the market in 2017 with a market share of 100% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to decrease by nearly 50% during 2018-2022.

