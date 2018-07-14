Indivior Is Granted Preliminary Injunction on Generic (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film

SLOUGH, England, July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (LON: INDV) ("Indivior" or the "Company") today announced that the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey has granted a preliminary injunction (PI) against Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRL). The restrictions of the previously entered temporary restraining order (TRO) remain in place, and DRL is unable to sell, offer to sell, or import its generic buprenorphine/naloxone sublingual film product, pending the outcome of recently filed litigation against DRL related to U.S. Patent No. 9,931,305 (the '305 patent), or a decision of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit dissolving the injunction. The Court has also ordered the parties to submit a final proposed injunction order on Monday, July 16.

The U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey has also ordered Indivior to post a bond to provide security to DRL should the court conclude at the end of patent litigation that the '305 patent is invalid and/or not infringed. The bond amount will be determined by the court at a later date.

As noted in the press releases Indivior published on June 15th and July 11th, DRL sold a quantity of its generic buprenorphine/naloxone sublingual film into the U.S. market prior to the granting of a temporary restraining order (TRO) on 15th June. Indivior does not know the exact quantity of product sold by DRL prior to the issuance of the TRO, but based on the recent abrupt loss of market share for its SUBOXONE Film, anticipates the FY 2018 net revenue impact to be at least $25m. Reflecting this and other U.S. market developments, Indivior noted that its FY 2018 financial guidance is no longer valid and that it cannot reliably provide updated FY 2018 net revenue and adjusted net income guidance until the impact of DRL's launch is better understood. The Company expects that this will be no later than its third quarter results announcement, currently scheduled for November 1st.

Shaun Thaxter, CEO of Indivior, said:

"As a result of today's court ruling, Dr. Reddy's is prevented from re-launching its generic product until the patent litigation related to the '305 patent is concluded or until DRL prevails on an appeal of this injunction. While we do not know the timing for these events, we will continue to vigorously defend our intellectual property.

It is important to recognize that the court's decision does not prevent patients or payors from accessing existing generic sublingual buprenorphine/naloxone medications, as all currently available treatments are unaffected by today's ruling. The U.S. market for medication-assisted treatment is already highly competitive with multiple therapies available, over half of which are generic medicines.

However, patients can face other challenges accessing treatment-such as difficulty finding a treatment provider or dealing with the stigma associated with addiction. Indivior will continue to advocate for broader access to medication-assisted treatment in appropriate forums and remains committed to addressing these challenges through public policy and education efforts.

Protecting the integrity of our intellectual property is fundamental to our ability to deliver our Vision that all patients around the world have access to evidence-based treatment for addiction and its co-occurring disorders. For more than 20 years, we have worked together with stakeholders to educate on the disease of opioid addiction, advocate for access to evidence-based treatment, and progress our pipeline of innovative treatments for substance use disorders (SUD).

SUBLOCADE (buprenorphine extended-release) injection, our latest innovative treatment, is a once-monthly injectable buprenorphine formulation for the treatment of moderate to severe opioid use disorder. SUBLOCADE is an important scientific innovation and testament to our focus on understanding patients' unmet needs and accelerating the development of new medications."

About Indivior

Indivior is a global specialty pharmaceutical company with a 20-year legacy of leadership in patient advocacy and health policy while providing education on evidence-based treatment models that have revolutionized modern addiction treatment. The name is the fusion of the words individual and endeavour, and the tagline "Focus on you" makes the Company's commitment clear. Indivior is dedicated to transforming addiction from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of opioid dependence treatments, Indivior has a strong pipeline of product candidates designed to both expand on its heritage in this category and address other chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of addiction, including alcohol use disorder and schizophrenia. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs more than 900 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 40 countries worldwide. Visit www.indivior.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain statements that are forward-looking and which should be considered, amongst other statutory provisions, in light of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty as they relate to events or circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements because they relate to future events. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding the Indivior Group's financial guidance for 2018 and its medium- and long-term growth outlook, its operational goals, its product development pipeline and statements regarding ongoing litigation.

Various factors may cause differences between Indivior's expectations and actual results, including: factors affecting sales of Indivior Group's products; the outcome of research and development activities; decisions by regulatory authorities regarding the Indivior Group's drug applications; the speed with which regulatory authorizations, pricing approvals and product launches may be achieved; the outcome of post-approval clinical trials; competitive developments; difficulties or delays in manufacturing; the impact of existing and future legislation and regulatory provisions on product exclusivity; trends toward managed care and healthcare cost containment; legislation or regulatory action affecting pharmaceutical product pricing, reimbursement or access; claims and concerns that may arise regarding the safety or efficacy of the Indivior Group's products and product candidates; risks related to legal proceedings, including the ongoing investigative and antitrust litigation matters; the Indivior Group's ability to protect its patents and other intellectual property; the outcome of patent infringement litigation relating to Indivior Group's products, including the ongoing ANDA lawsuits; changes in governmental laws and regulations; issues related to the outsourcing of certain operational and staff functions to third parties; uncertainties related to general economic, political, business, industry, regulatory and market conditions; and the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, internal reorganizations, product recalls and withdrawals and other unusual items.

