CCID Group: China's Center for Information and Industry Development (CCID) Updates Its Crypto Rankings Project List, to Include GXChain

QING DAO, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2018 / Yesterday, China's Center for Information and Industry Development (CCID), the research institute under China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), updated the list of projects for its 3rd monthly Global Public Blockchain Technology Assessment Index (GPBTAI). In contrary to the common perception that the GPBTAI is a measure for only the top 30 crypto projects, CCID continues to add promising public blockchain projects to its list. GXChain is the lucky winner for this month's release.

At present, CCID does not accept applications from the general public for projects to be included in its assessment list. Instead, CCID's core team selects all eligible public blockchain projects to be considered based on its strict inclusion criteria. In August, CCID will begin to establish a formal application channel to accept nominations from any public blockchain development teams.

GXChain is a permissionless blockchain project that was first launched in June of 2017. It aims to unleash the power of Big Data by creating a data exchange and development ecosystem on-chain to encourage and facilitate the general public to share and profit from their personal or business data. GXChain offers a decentralized data marketplace and a distributed app (DApp) platform through its Blockchain As A Service (BAAS) business model. On top of that, GXChain takes a unique approach in helping its users share and take control of their own data through BlockCity, a mobile app that incentivizes users to curate marketable data and rewards them with GXS tokens for their contribution to the community.

The GPBTAI assessment work is carried out by a core team of researchers and scientists at the CCID (Qingdao) Blockchain Research Institute. The result of this assessment is published monthly. The 3rd monthly issue of GPBTAI is expected to come out in a few days.

