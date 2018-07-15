Boeing donates $5 million to launch European STEM education effort

Investment to support expansion of the Newton Room concept in nine countries across Europe

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] today announced a $5 million investment in Newton Europe to launch Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM)-focused "Newton Rooms" across nine European countries.

Pioneered by non-profit organization FIRST Scandinavia, Newton Rooms are themed, state-of-the-art classrooms focused on experiential learning. Boeing's multi-year investment will establish Newton Rooms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Netherlands, France, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Poland and Sweden.

"Newton's proven teaching methods and immersive, hands-on educational environments will help excite future innovators to pursue careers in STEM fields-many of which can be found at Boeing," said Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing chairman, president and CEO. "In addition to our financial investment, Boeing teammates here in the U.K. and throughout Europe will continue to volunteer their time and talents to help create innovative and engaging learning opportunities for students."

The investment will fund several Newton Room concepts to deliver high-quality experiential STEM education to primary and secondary school students in Europe:

Boeing Newton Flight Academy: A permanent classroom used to teach students aviation-related STEM concepts, reinforced with full-motion flight simulators manufactured in Spain .

A permanent classroom used to teach students aviation-related STEM concepts, reinforced with full-motion flight simulators manufactured in . Boeing Newton Rooms: A themed, state-of-the-art permanent classroom focused on experiential learning. Potential themes include space, biofuels and advanced materials and manufacturing.

A themed, state-of-the-art permanent classroom focused on experiential learning. Potential themes include space, biofuels and advanced materials and manufacturing. Boeing Pop-Up Newton Rooms: A portable package of flight simulator panels and classroom materials used to create a temporary Newton Room in virtually any suitable existing space.

Since 2013, Boeing has helped establish these three Newton concepts, with one of each in Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands. Non-profit organization FIRST Scandinavia successfully operates an additional 40 Newton Rooms in Norway.

Boeing's investment will also fund a comprehensive suite of learning resources and materials, enabling teachers to incorporate the Newton experience into their core educational curriculum. All materials are free for both teachers and students.

About The Boeing Company:

Through purposeful investments, employee engagement and thoughtful advocacy efforts, Boeing and its employees support innovative partnerships and programs that align with the company's strategic objectives, create value and help build better communities worldwide. Boeing's efforts are focused on improving access to globally competitive learning, contributing to workforce and skills development, and supporting our military and veteran communities. See how Boeing is making a difference for Our Future, Our Heroes and Our Homes by visiting the 2018 Boeing Global Engagement Portfolio at Boeing.com/community.

Boeing has been a part of the European aerospace community for eight decades. A European heritage and global perspective are key tenets of our active local presence and remain at the root of our contribution to Europe's economic and technological growth. To learn more about Boeing's community engagement in Europe visit www.boeing.com/Europe.

Engage with us on social @BoeingEurope with BoeingInspires BoeingPartner and engage with our partner organizations @FIRSTScandinavia @NewtonFlightAcademy with NewtonRoom.

