HONG KONG, July 13, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by HKTDC, the 25th Hong Kong Fashion Week for Spring/Summer (9-12 July) featured a seminar titled "The Next Wave in Fashion Technology" at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.During the seminar, Dr Li Li, Associate Professor at the Institute of Textiles and Clothing, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, analysed the topic "Intelligent Manufacturing and its Medical Application of Wearable Electronic Textile Products" while Dr Andrew Zhu, CEO of TOZI Technology Company Limited, spoke about "Intelligent 3D Human Modelling - Making Shopping Well-fitting Clothes Easy and Fun".Intelligent Manufacturing and its Medical Application of Wearable Electronic Textile ProductsDr Li Li co-ordinated the "A Novel Approach in Thermal Functional Textile with Conductive Materials" project which won a Silver Award at the 42nd International Exhibition of Invention of Geneva, Switzerland in 2014. She explained that she had crossed over from a background in knitwear design into technical design and textile studies. The challenge, said Dr Li, was to design and develop electronic textile fabrics that are as washable, comfortable, light and soft - and fashionable - as traditional fabrics. These fabrics - or conductive yarns - could then be applied across a range of uses and needs including heath care and medical uses, outdoor apparel, and even for keeping people warm on their way to work.During the seminar Dr Li also explained the following developments:- To date "heated garments" mainly means placing heating pads inside the fabric, but technology has improved the heating part of the fabric, making it more elastic, more comfortable, and more controllable in terms of both the temperature and where the heat is directed.- When the conductive element becomes part of the actual fabric, rather than a part that is place inside the fabric, the possibilities for both design and use are expanded. These types of clothing can then be applied for everyday use, such as evening wear and underwear, and for specific purposes - such as for use by Winter Olympic athletes who need to stay warm.- These new fabrics are not only soft, thin and light, they are washable. Combining conductive yarns with regular yarns also opens up choices in terms of both colours and styles.- Temperature levels can either be controlled by a button placed somewhere on the garment or via Bluetooth from mobile phones- This technology also lends itself towards the development of "medicine release" garments, where the user can control dosages throughout the day.Intelligent 3D Human Modelling - Making Shopping Well-fitting Clothes Easy and FunDr Andrew Zhu - a graduate (MPhil and Doctor's degree) from the Institute of Textile and Clothing at Hong Kong Polytechnic University - explained how TOZI had looked into the booming online shopping trend but had found that there was a return rate of more than 30 per cent when it came to clothes purchased. Hence the company turned its attention to "intelligent 3D human modeling technology". This technology requires two mobile photos to be taken - and then it can calculate accurate body measurements immediately, meaning custom-made clothes can now be purchased.During the seminar Dr Zhu further explained how this technology:- Tries to solve the main problem with online clothing purchases - which is fitting - by getting the measurements precise.- Makes the process more convenient than using scanners, which are expensive to purchase and require the shopper to travel to where this service is offered.- Is adaptable, accurate and simple - and can read the body contours under clothes.- Can customise a 3D body model based on the contours under the clothes in the two 2D mobile photos supplied.- Has developed apps to help clients maintain health and body shape, choose their own fabric and bespoke clothes, and that recommends clothes to suit individuals.The Fashion Week for Spring/Summer concluded successfully yesterday. The Fashion Week for Spring/Summer concluded successfully yesterday. Around 11,000 buyers from 65 countries and regions attended the four-day fair (9-12 July). 