Parker macrolamination technology will support GKN Aerospace's advanced static-structure development for next-generation aircraft engines

Parker Aerospace, a business group of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announces that its Gas Turbine Fuel Systems Division has entered into a technology development agreement with GKN Aerospace Sweden AB to develop integrated engine static-structure thermal management technologies.

Building on its thermal analysis and macrolamination manufacturing capabilities, Parker is collaborating with GKN Aerospace, as the leader in engine-structure design and manufacturing, to bring structurally integrated thermal management solutions to advanced engines. This technology improves heat rejection efficiency over traditional plate-fin designs while retaining structural load-bearing properties when integrated into the nacelle.

"Parker Aerospace is proud to bring its macrolamination pedigree from decades of fuel spray nozzle development, in collaboration with GKN Aerospace engine design and testing capabilities," said Director of Business Development Shawn Isham from Parker's Gas Turbine Fuel Systems Division. "Together, our companies will develop integrated structural thermal management solutions for current and future high by-pass turbine engines."

"Structurally integrated thermal management solutions will be a key enabler for advanced engine architectures requiring more heat sink capability with limited weight impact," said GKN Engine Systems Vice President of Business Development Alex Guruprasad. "The collaboration will create additional value to GKN's engine product offering."

The Parker Aerospace stand is in Hall 4, #4660, and the GKN Aerospace pavilion is at LEAP lane G1 at the Farnborough International Air Show, July 16-22, 2018.

About Parker Aerospace. Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration, manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management, lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. The company supports the world's aircraft and aeroengine manufacturers, providing a century of experience and innovation for commercial and military aircraft.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

About GKN Aerospace. GKN Aerospace is the world's leading multi-technology tier 1 aerospace supplier. As a global company serving the world's leading aircraft manufacturers, GKN Aerospace develops, builds and supplies an extensive range of advanced aerospace systems, components and technologies- for use in aircraft ranging from helicopters and business jets to the most used single aisle aircraft and the largest passenger planes in the world. Lightweight composites, additive manufacturing, innovative engine systems and smart transparencies help to reduce emissions and weight on the aircraft and enhance passenger comfort. GKN Aerospace is market leading in aerostructures, engine systems, transparencies and wiring systems and operates in 14 countries at 51 manufacturing locations employing approximately 17,000 people.

