Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis appoints Greg Steele to Executive Leadership Team in the role of Group Executive Asia Pacific

Amsterdam, 16 July 2018 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy for natural and built assets, today announced the appointment of Greg Steele to the Executive Leadership Team to take on the role of Group Executive for Asia Pacific. He takes over the role from CEO Peter Oosterveer, who held the position on an interim basis.

As Group Executive for Asia Pacific, Greg Steele will take responsibility for developing and implementing the regional strategy, ensuring alignment with the global strategy, and the overall financial performance for the Arcadis businesses in Asia Pacific. Whilst the intention is to keep the Asia and Australia Pacific regions as two separate operating entities, Mr. Steele will seek to identify and leverage synergies between the two regions, so the collective performance can be lifted.

Over the past eight years as Australia Pacific CEO, Mr. Steele transformed the organisation into an agile, client focused and high performing business, that doubled in size under his leadership and opened new markets. As a result, Arcadis is now significantly involved in infrastructure mega projects in Australia; including more recently the Sydney and Melbourne Metro projects.

"I am pleased with this strong addition to our management team and look forward to working with Greg Steele, and further improve our focus and performance in the region," said Peter Oosterveer, CEO of Arcadis.

Arcadis appoints Greg Steele Group Executive Asia Pacific (http://hugin.info/132839/R/2205213/856675.pdf)



Arcadis is the leading. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliverthroughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.2 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com (http://www.arcadis.com/)