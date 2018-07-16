Heijmans NV: Heijmans to construct two new-build projects on Oostenburg Island in Amsterdam

Heijmans will be transforming the former industrial park on the Oostenburg Island in Amsterdam on two adjacent plots: a residential complex with homes for private sale and social rental housing for the housing association Stadgenoot, and a new hotel for Inntel Hotels. The estimated value of these contracts is approximately € 35 million.

Rental Housing for Stadgenoot

For the housing association Stadgenoot, Heijmans will construct a total of 54 apartments for private sale and 97 studios for council housing, as well as 500 m2 of office space. Several apartments on the ground floor are suitable for disabled persons. Residents of the apartments and studios can make use of various communal facilities, including a joint enclosed garden and a roof terrace. Three young architect firms are involved in the design: Bureau Fraai and Laura Alvarez Architecture from Amsterdam, and Architectuur Maken from Rotterdam. Construction work is expected to commence at the end of this year with completion planned for mid-2020. This contract is valued at approximately € 17 million.

New Inntel Hotel

Heijmans, as part of a construction team, will be constructing a luxurious four-star hotel along the VOC quay on Oostenburg Island for the Inntel Hotels hotel chain. The building will have 17 floors and will have space for 306 rooms. The low-rise portion of the building will have a restaurant, meeting rooms, wellness facilities and a terrace facing the quay. Construction will commence immediately after the summer holiday period and is expected to be complete by mid-2020. The contract for this segment is valued at approximately € 18 million.

About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, residential building, non-residential building and infrastructure in the Living, Working and Connecting areas of endeavour. We create added value for our clients by focusing on quality improvement, innovation and an integrated approach. Heijmans realizes projects for home buyers, companies and government entities and, together with them, builds on the spatial contours of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.heijmans.nl.





For additional information / not for publication:

Media

Marieke Swinkels-Verstappen

Communications

+31 73 543 52 17

mswinkels-verstappen@heijmans.nl (mailto:mswinkels-verstappen@heijmans.nl)

Analysts

Guido Peters

Investor Relations

+31 73 543 52 17

gpeters@heijmans.nl (mailto:gpeters@heijmans.nl)





Press release (http://hugin.info/130707/R/2205335/856744.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Heijmans NV via Globenewswire

