Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-07-16 / 07:00 *Press release* *HAMBORNER REIT AG lets final vacancies in Kiel office property* Duisburg, 16 July 2018 - HAMBORNER REIT AG is reporting another rental success as it has secured a long-term lease for the remaining vacancies in its Kiel office property. The newly built property in Kiel's Kaistrasse with a total area of around 6,700 m² was added to HAMBORNER's portfolio immediately after it was completed in November 2017. The space of approximately 2,000 m² still vacant, which has been covered by a rent guarantee since ownership was transferred, has now been let to Regus Management GmbH for a period of ten years. Regus will use the space to offer flexible office and co-working solutions in the property moving ahead. Following the signing of the lease, the building is now fully let, and the leases have an average remaining term of 11.7 years. *About HAMBORNER REIT AG* HAMBORNER REIT AG is a stock exchange-listed public limited company that exclusively operates in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yielding commercial properties. The company has sustainable rental incomes, with a nationally-dispersed substantial property portfolio as its foundation. Attractive retail trade spaces in key town centre sites of German cities and intermediate centres form the focal point of the portfolio. In addition, the property portfolio includes highly-frequented specialist stores and profitable office buildings, as well as spaces for medical practices. HAMBORNER REIT AG stands out due to its many years of experience in the property and capital market, its lean and transparent corporate structure as well as its special proximity to the tenants. Since February 18, 2010 HAMBORNER has been a registered Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and benefits at company level from exemption from corporation and trade tax. *Investor Relations & Public Relations* Christoph Heitmann Tel.: +49 (0)203 54405-32 Fax: +49 (0)203 54405-49 E-Mail: c.heitmann@hamborner.de Web: www.hamborner.de [1] End of Media Release Issuer: HAMBORNER REIT AG Key word(s): Real estate 2018-07-16 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG Goethestraße 45 47166 Duisburg Germany Phone: 0203/54405-0 Fax: 0203/54405-49 E-mail: info@hamborner.de Internet: www.hamborner.de ISIN: DE0006013006 WKN: 601300 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, SIX End of News DGAP Media 704475 2018-07-16 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3efe125e6315c71cd183c918f2e9d904&application_id=704475&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2018 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)