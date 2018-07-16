TCL Communication Expands Limits with Alcatel 5V

Alcatel 5V fuses a FullView 19:9 display, an AI-powered pro-level camera and flagship design into a premium device at an affordable price

SHENZHEN, China, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Communication has launched Alcatel 5V as the flagship of an entirely reimagined smartphone portfolio delivering high-end features including a stunning edge-to-edge screen at an affordable price. Alcatel 5V astonishes with premium design aesthetics, an optimized FullView 19:9 display and an enhanced camera that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to empower users to produce superior photographs. A wide range of functionality is provided through the fully integrated Google Lens, giving users convenient searches, increased efficiency and more interactivity.

"Alcatel 5V pushes the boundaries of what's possible to provide customers worldwide even richer smartphone experiences and features catered to their needs," said Christian Gatti, Global President Alcatel Business Division and Executive Vice President TCL Communication. "This latest addition to our Alcatel 5 Series shows our commitment to creating smartphones that pack a punch, with features previously only available at high-end prices."

Fully Immersive Experience with Optimized FullView Display

Alcatel 5V's breakthrough viewing experience is possible through the Alcatel FullView 19:9 display, which leverages TCL's award-winning display technology and manufacturing capabilities. Alcatel is the first brand to deliver long-aspect 18:9 displays across each product series in its portfolio. Alcatel 5V maximizes this experience with an infinite FullView 19:9 display.

Providing an expansive 6.2-inch screen in a 5.5-inch form factor, Alcatel 5V features an ultra-compact bezel-less design offering more screen space in a slimmer profile, with a screen-to-body ratio of 88 percent*. This makes Alcatel 5V easier to hold and more pocket-friendly than comparable devices with the same display size, ensuring a more comfortable user experience for posting on social media, enjoying cinematic viewing experiences or multitasking with its split-screen capability.

Premium Bezel-Less Design and Sleek Style

The new Alcatel lineup is the first to use the brand's SIMGANIC design philosophy for simple, organic design. Exemplified by Alcatel 5V, SIMGANIC aims to deliver iconic style with thoughtful details to create human-centric products.

Visually striking, Alcatel 5V has a sleek style that's beautiful to look at and comfortable to hold. Offering a stunning notched bezel-less design that allows a premium edge-to-edge screen, it features 2.5D Dragontrail glass and a curved unibody. Its high-shine seamless casing gleams thanks to its Optical Vacuum Plating (OPVM) coating.

Professional Photography and AI Enhancements

To provide users with the best photography experience, Alcatel 5V is equipped with a dual rear camera with advanced depth of field. This empowers users to take incredible shots with its 12MP main camera and secondary 2MP camera. Users can take photos with beautiful real-time bokeh that blurs the background to emphasize the photo subject as well as refocus their shots after taking them. Photos taken with Alcatel 5V will always be rich in colour and detail even in low light, thanks to its large 1.25 micrometer pixels and night mode. Providing all-around photo coverage, Alcatel 5V also offers an 8MP front-facing camera perfect for selfies.

Alcatel 5V employs artificial intelligence (AI) to help users produce high-grade photographs. Using AI algorithms, the smartphone detects 11 different scenes and subjects, automatically providing the optimum camera settings for the best shot (including contrast, saturation, brightness, sharpness and resolution).

Smart Interactions with Google Lens

Google Lens is fully integrated into Alcatel 5V's camera interface, making it easily accessible for users through both the camera and Google Assistant. Google Lens lets users easily search what they see, get things done faster and interact with the world around them. Users can find products online, copy and paste text, learn more about landmarks, add events to their calendar, look up movie posters, identify popular plants and animals and more.

Biometric Security

Alcatel 5V also features Face Key, a biometric security technology that uses facial recognition to identify its owner and unlock the smartphone. Its 106 high-precision facial key points and 30 degree detection radius provide both strong security and rapid access with a 0.5 second unlock time.

A fingerprint sensor also provides additional security for Alcatel 5V. With a tap of the finger, users can unlock the device, secure sensitive information, launch selected apps and take selfies.

Alcatel 5V will be available in select markets from July at prices starting from $199.99 USD. For more information on all of Alcatel's latest smartphone and other mobile devices, please visit www.alcatelmobile.com.

About TCL Communication

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile and internet products and services under three key brands - TCL, Alcatel and BlackBerry - with its portfolio of products currently sold in over 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates nine R&D centers worldwide, employing thousands across the globe. For more information, please visit www.tclcom.com.

* Calculated with the VA/TP method