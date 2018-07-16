sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2018

PR Newswire

London, July 13

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2018

% of
RankCompanySectorCountryNet Assets
1ENIOil & GasItaly 3.6
2TotalOil & GasFrance 3.6
3Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.5
4PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 3.5
5Royal Dutch Shell **Oil & GasNetherlands 3.3
6TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 3.0
7NokiaTechnologyFinland 3.0
8BayerHealth CareGermany 3.0
9INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.9
10NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.9
11SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.8
12GlanbiaConsumer GoodsIreland 2.8
13Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 2.8
14Rocket InternetFinancialsGermany 2.7
15BBVAFinancialsSpain 2.7
16ISSIndustrialsDenmark 2.7
17RyanairConsumer ServicesIreland 2.7
18DNBFinancialsNorway 2.6
19Nordea BankFinancialsSweden 2.5
20Petroleum Geo-ServicesOil & GasNorway 2.5
21SiemensIndustrialsGermany 2.5
22Danske BankFinancialsDenmark 2.4
23E.ONUtilitiesGermany 2.4
24GetingeHealth CareSweden 2.4
25Deutsche PostIndustrialsGermany 2.3
26IpsosConsumer ServicesFrance 2.2
27AirbusIndustrialsFrance 2.2
28LeoniIndustrialsGermany 2.2
29AdeccoIndustrialsSwitzerland 2.2
30BNP ParibasFinancialsFrance 2.2
31MichelinConsumer GoodsFrance 2.2
32OntexConsumer GoodsBelgium 2.1
33OrangeTelecommunicationsFrance 2.1
34BB BiotechHealth CareSwitzerland 2.1
35CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.0
36Cyfrowy PolsatConsumer ServicesPoland 1.9
37MediobancaFinancialsItaly 1.8
38OutotecIndustrialsFinland 1.7
39DIAConsumer ServicesSpain 1.3
Total equity investments99.3
Cash and other net assets0.7
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2018% of Net Assets
France17.3
Germany17.1
Netherlands12.5
Switzerland10.7
Spain7.0
Ireland5.5
Italy5.4
Denmark5.1
Norway5.1
Sweden4.9
Finland4.7
Belgium2.1
Poland1.9
Cash and other net assets0.7
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2018% of Net Assets
Financials21.8
Industrials19.3
Health Care16.7
Oil & Gas13.0
Consumer Services10.9
Consumer Goods7.1
Telecommunications5.1
Technology3.0
Utilities2.4
Cash and other net assets0.7
100.0

As at 30 June 2018, the net assets of the Company were £421,647,000.

16 July 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP


