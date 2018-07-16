The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2018

THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2018

% of Rank Company Sector Country Net Assets 1 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 3.6 2 Total Oil & Gas France 3.6 3 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.5 4 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 3.5 5 Royal Dutch Shell ** Oil & Gas Netherlands 3.3 6 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 3.0 7 Nokia Technology Finland 3.0 8 Bayer Health Care Germany 3.0 9 ING Financials Netherlands 2.9 10 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.9 11 Sanofi Health Care France 2.8 12 Glanbia Consumer Goods Ireland 2.8 13 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.8 14 Rocket Internet Financials Germany 2.7 15 BBVA Financials Spain 2.7 16 ISS Industrials Denmark 2.7 17 Ryanair Consumer Services Ireland 2.7 18 DNB Financials Norway 2.6 19 Nordea Bank Financials Sweden 2.5 20 Petroleum Geo-Services Oil & Gas Norway 2.5 21 Siemens Industrials Germany 2.5 22 Danske Bank Financials Denmark 2.4 23 E.ON Utilities Germany 2.4 24 Getinge Health Care Sweden 2.4 25 Deutsche Post Industrials Germany 2.3 26 Ipsos Consumer Services France 2.2 27 Airbus Industrials France 2.2 28 Leoni Industrials Germany 2.2 29 Adecco Industrials Switzerland 2.2 30 BNP Paribas Financials France 2.2 31 Michelin Consumer Goods France 2.2 32 Ontex Consumer Goods Belgium 2.1 33 Orange Telecommunications France 2.1 34 BB Biotech Health Care Switzerland 2.1 35 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.0 36 Cyfrowy Polsat Consumer Services Poland 1.9 37 Mediobanca Financials Italy 1.8 38 Outotec Industrials Finland 1.7 39 DIA Consumer Services Spain 1.3 Total equity investments 99.3 Cash and other net assets 0.7 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

** The investment is in A shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2018 % of Net Assets France 17.3 Germany 17.1 Netherlands 12.5 Switzerland 10.7 Spain 7.0 Ireland 5.5 Italy 5.4 Denmark 5.1 Norway 5.1 Sweden 4.9 Finland 4.7 Belgium 2.1 Poland 1.9 Cash and other net assets 0.7 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2018 % of Net Assets Financials 21.8 Industrials 19.3 Health Care 16.7 Oil & Gas 13.0 Consumer Services 10.9 Consumer Goods 7.1 Telecommunications 5.1 Technology 3.0 Utilities 2.4 Cash and other net assets 0.7 100.0

As at 30 June 2018, the net assets of the Company were £421,647,000.

16 July 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12

