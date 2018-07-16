The European Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2018
London, July 13
THE EUROPEAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2018
|% of
|Rank
|Company
|Sector
|Country
|Net Assets
|1
|ENI
|Oil & Gas
|Italy
|3.6
|2
|Total
|Oil & Gas
|France
|3.6
|3
|Roche *
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|3.5
|4
|PostNL
|Industrials
|Netherlands
|3.5
|5
|Royal Dutch Shell **
|Oil & Gas
|Netherlands
|3.3
|6
|Telefonica
|Telecommunications
|Spain
|3.0
|7
|Nokia
|Technology
|Finland
|3.0
|8
|Bayer
|Health Care
|Germany
|3.0
|9
|ING
|Financials
|Netherlands
|2.9
|10
|Novartis
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.9
|11
|Sanofi
|Health Care
|France
|2.8
|12
|Glanbia
|Consumer Goods
|Ireland
|2.8
|13
|Ahold Delhaize
|Consumer Services
|Netherlands
|2.8
|14
|Rocket Internet
|Financials
|Germany
|2.7
|15
|BBVA
|Financials
|Spain
|2.7
|16
|ISS
|Industrials
|Denmark
|2.7
|17
|Ryanair
|Consumer Services
|Ireland
|2.7
|18
|DNB
|Financials
|Norway
|2.6
|19
|Nordea Bank
|Financials
|Sweden
|2.5
|20
|Petroleum Geo-Services
|Oil & Gas
|Norway
|2.5
|21
|Siemens
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.5
|22
|Danske Bank
|Financials
|Denmark
|2.4
|23
|E.ON
|Utilities
|Germany
|2.4
|24
|Getinge
|Health Care
|Sweden
|2.4
|25
|Deutsche Post
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.3
|26
|Ipsos
|Consumer Services
|France
|2.2
|27
|Airbus
|Industrials
|France
|2.2
|28
|Leoni
|Industrials
|Germany
|2.2
|29
|Adecco
|Industrials
|Switzerland
|2.2
|30
|BNP Paribas
|Financials
|France
|2.2
|31
|Michelin
|Consumer Goods
|France
|2.2
|32
|Ontex
|Consumer Goods
|Belgium
|2.1
|33
|Orange
|Telecommunications
|France
|2.1
|34
|BB Biotech
|Health Care
|Switzerland
|2.1
|35
|Commerzbank
|Financials
|Germany
|2.0
|36
|Cyfrowy Polsat
|Consumer Services
|Poland
|1.9
|37
|Mediobanca
|Financials
|Italy
|1.8
|38
|Outotec
|Industrials
|Finland
|1.7
|39
|DIA
|Consumer Services
|Spain
|1.3
|Total equity investments
|99.3
|Cash and other net assets
|0.7
|Net assets
|100.0
|* The investment is in non-voting shares
** The investment is in A shares
GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION
|30 June 2018
|% of Net Assets
|France
|17.3
|Germany
|17.1
|Netherlands
|12.5
|Switzerland
|10.7
|Spain
|7.0
|Ireland
|5.5
|Italy
|5.4
|Denmark
|5.1
|Norway
|5.1
|Sweden
|4.9
|Finland
|4.7
|Belgium
|2.1
|Poland
|1.9
|Cash and other net assets
|0.7
|100.0
SECTOR DISTRIBUTION
|30 June 2018
|% of Net Assets
|Financials
|21.8
|Industrials
|19.3
|Health Care
|16.7
|Oil & Gas
|13.0
|Consumer Services
|10.9
|Consumer Goods
|7.1
|Telecommunications
|5.1
|Technology
|3.0
|Utilities
|2.4
|Cash and other net assets
|0.7
|100.0
As at 30 June 2018, the net assets of the Company were £421,647,000.
16 July 2018
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800QNN9EHZ4SC1R12
Enquiries:
Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800
The Company's registered office address is:
Beaufort House
51 New North Road
Exeter
EX4 4EP