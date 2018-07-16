Ageas: Practical details about the Fortis settlement

Following the binding declaration of the Fortis settlement by the Amsterdam Court of Appeal announced last Friday, 13 July 2018, Ageas shares the practical details and steps to be taken by Eligible Shareholders.

Notice of the binding declaration will be sent to all known Eligible Shareholders. Additionally, it will be published in various newspapers in Belgium and the Netherlands, on the website FORsettlement.com (mailto:FORsettlement.com) and on Ageas's website on Friday 27 July 2018.

Claims administrator

Stichting FORsettlement appointed Computershare Investor Services plc to act as independent claims administrator to handle the claims process.

Steps to be taken by Eligible Shareholders

The claim form to request compensation pursuant to the settlement agreement will be made available on Friday 27 July 2018 through FORsettlement.com (mailto:FORsettlement.com). To request compensation, an Eligible Shareholder must file a claim form with supporting evidence with the claims administrator ultimately approximately one year thereafter, i.e. no later than Sunday 28 July 2019.

Eligible Shareholders who submit a complete claim file including all necessary supporting evidence by Monday 31 December 2018 at the latest will be entitled to early distribution of 70% of their compensation.

As a result of the publication of the notice of the binding declaration on 27 July 2018, the opt-out period of five (5) months as determined by the Court ends on Monday 31 December 2018. The notice will set out how, and by when, Eligible Shareholders who do not wish to be bound by the Fortis settlement can opt out during this period. Ageas reserves the right to terminate the Fortis settlement in the event opt-out notices represent an amount exceeding 5% of the settlement amount of EUR 1.3 billion.

For all relevant information about the settlement and any updates on timing, please refer to the dedicated website FORsettlement.com (mailto:FORsettlement.com). Any questions regarding this settlement may also be sent to: forsettlement@computershare.com (mailto:forsettlement@computershare.com).

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 190 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Luxembourg, France, Portugal, Turkey, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors.





