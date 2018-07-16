sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,705 Euro		-0,05
-0,43 %
WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 Ticker-Symbol: UNBA 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
16.07.2018 | 08:25
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invitation to Kindred Group's Financial Presentation

VALLETTA, Malta, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc will publish its Interim report for the second quarter 2018

on Wednesday 25 July 2018at 07.30 (CEST).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a presentation in English at FinancialHearings, Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm at 09.00 (CEST).

Please go to www.financialhearings.com to sign in, in advance.

The presentation is also web casted live on www.kindredgroup.com.

For those who would like to participate in the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, the telephone number is UK: +44-20-3008-9818 or USA: +1-855-753-2237.

Please call in, well in advance and register.

After the presentation, there will be the opportunity to ask questions.

When the operator asks if there are any questions from the telephone conference, please press the zero one on your phone.

The presentation will also be available on demand on www.kindredgroup.com

For more information:
Inga Lundberg
Investor Relations
+44-788-799-6116

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/invitation-to-kindred-group-s-financial-presentation,c2575834

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/824/2575834/878807.pdf

PDF


© 2018 PR Newswire