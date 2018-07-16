Working solution shows new approach to eliminating counterfeit and grey-market supplies

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and Thales are demonstrating at the Farnborough Air Show a new blockchain-based system that could help secure and streamline the complex global supply chains supporting the aerospace and defense (A&D) industry.

Based on Hyperledger Fabric, a Hyperledger project hosted by The Linux Foundation, the prototype combines blockchain, internet-of-things and other innovative technologies including Thales's physically unclonable function (PUF) solution for silicon chips and Chronicled's tamper-proof cryptoseals to track, trace and authenticate aircraft parts and materials.

Developed jointly by Accenture and Thales as part of Thales' firmwide digital innovation program, the solution provides a single, shared view of the supply chain and an immutable audit trail for partnering suppliers, manufacturers and operators.

"The aerospace and defense industry has one of the world's most vast and complex supply chains," said John Schmidt, global managing director for Accenture's Aerospace and Defense practice. "Blockchain technology offers a new, elegant and secure way for the industry to track and trace myriad components while deterring counterfeiting and improving maintenance capabilities. Used in combination with technologies like digital twins and digital threads, blockchain could ultimately be a game-changing innovation for this sector."

According to a recent research report from Accenture, 86 percent of A&D companies expect to integrate blockchain technology into their corporate systems by 2021.

"Identifying counterfeit and grey-market goods in the A&D supply chain can be challenging," said Gareth Williams, vice president for secure communications and information systems at Thales UK. "Using blockchain in combination with cryptoseals and physically unclonable functions allows you to build a trusted history behind parts. This demonstration builds on the strong relationship Accenture and Thales have created developing innovative digital solutions for a variety of industries."

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 449,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Thales is a global technology leader for the Aerospace, Transport, Defence and Security markets. With 62,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of €14 billion in 2015. With over 25,000 engineers and researchers, Thales has a unique capability to design and deploy equipment, systems and services to meet the most complex security requirements. Its exceptional international footprint allows it to work closely with its customers all over the world. www.thalesgroup.com

