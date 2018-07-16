Making History With Record-High Sales

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) announced today that its WESCAM business won orders valued at more than $300 million in new business in the first half of 2018.

"L3 WESCAM has a growing pipeline of ISR opportunities and strong sales momentum on a global scale, and this has been the strongest orders period in its history," said Christopher E. Kubasik,L3's Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. "WESCAM consistently designs and delivers best-in-class ISR technologies and solutions to our customers in support of their advanced C6ISR mission requirements."

Surveillance and targeting systems within L3's MX product line are commercial off-the-shelf offerings that can be delivered on an accelerated timeline, complete with advanced optical and processing technologies. More than 4,300 MX systems are fielded worldwide across 80 countries. Systems are mission-proven and operational on more than 200 different types of platforms, including fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and aerostats, land vehicles, and maritime platforms.

"L3 WESCAM continues to grow into new markets, addressing expanded customer missions, both domestically and internationally," said Jeff Miller, Senior Vice President and President of L3's Sensor Systems business segment. "The state-of-the-art ISR technologies incorporated into our air, land and maritime systems have resulted in the addition of 16 new customers and four new platforms during the first half of the year."

"A key part of our enduring success is tied to our strong customer support infrastructure," added Matt Richi, President of L3 WESCAM. "To ensure that MX systems remain operating at maximum efficiency, the warranty, maintenance and training services we offer our customers continue to provide 24/7 support anywhere in the world."

Headquartered in New York City, L3 Technologies employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide and is a leading provider of a broad range of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, homeland security and commercial platforms. L3 is also a prime contractor in aerospace systems, security and detection systems, and pilot training. The company reported 2017 sales of $9.6 billion.

To learn more about L3, please visit the company's website at www.L3T.com. L3 uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding L3 is routinely posted on the company's website and is readily accessible.

