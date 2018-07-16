Commencing July 17, 2018, Cognosec AB shares will be traded under its new name, Cyber Security 1 AB. New company name: Cyber Security 1 AB ----------------------------------------- New short name: CYB1 ----------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0007604061 ----------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission on + 46 8 503 015 50.