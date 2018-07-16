Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues outlook on Basilea Pharmaceutica (BSLN) 16-Jul-2018 / 10:35 GMT/BST London, UK, 16 July 2018 *Edison issues outlook on Basilea Pharmaceutica (BSLN)* Basilea has successfully brought two anti-infective drugs to the market: Cresemba (severe mould infections) and Zevtera (bacterial infections). With the commercialisation of both assets largely in the hands of partners and Zevtera's Phase III US clinical programme underway, we turn our focus to the next pillar of growth, the oncology portfolio. The recent deal with ArQule (in-licensing of Phase II product, derazantinib) means Basilea now has three diversified, early/mid-stage clinical assets targeting cancer resistance in its portfolio offering. We value Basilea at CHF119/share. Our revised valuation of CHF1,285m or CHF119/share (vs CHF1,231m previously) reflects the inclusion of derazantinib for iCCA in our model (peak sales of $59.4m), and is largely based on Cresemba (worldwide) and antibiotic Zevtera (ex-US), plus net cash of CHF114.5m at 31 December 2017. We also include risk-adjusted contributions for Zevtera US, BAL101553 and BAL3833. Further progression of the oncology assets would drive upgrades to our valuation. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *For more information please contact Edison:* Dr Susie Jana, +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Daniel Wilkinson, +44 (0)20 3077 5734 Healthcare@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research [5] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 704803 16-Jul-2018 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f1d7d015606636666e760e5a879a3ee3&application_id=704803&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=704803&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=704803&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=704803&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=edc5483da45ef361071849742dbf1595&application_id=704803&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=704803&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=704803&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

